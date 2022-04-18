Missiles cause multiple explosions in western Ukrainian city
Witnesses say multiple explosions believed to be caused by missiles struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv early Monday.
Lviv and the rest of western Ukraine have been less affected by the fighting than other parts of the country, and the city was considered to be a relatively safe haven.
Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi said on Facebook that five missiles struck the city and that emergency services were responding to the blasts. He said more details would follow.
