Shanghai reports 7 COVID deaths on Monday

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said on Tuesday seven people infected with COVID-19 died on Monday. That was up from three deaths on Sunday.

For April 18, the city reported 17,332 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases, down from 19,831 on the previous days. Symptomatic cases stood at 3,084, up from 2,417, though this included 974 asymptomatic people who later developed symptoms.

