Gehlot expresses concern over rising COVID-19 cases

There is a need to take extra precautions due to the increasing cases of Covid. In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed concern over reports of rising COVID-19 cases in some parts of the country, including Delhi, saying extra precautions need to be taken.

Sharing a news report, Gehlot said, ''In some places, including Delhi, cases of Covid have increased in the past. The positivity rate in Delhi has exceeded five per cent. There is a need to take extra precautions due to the increasing cases of Covid.'' In the last three days, Rajasthan has also seen an increase in the number of positive and active cases. On Tuesday, 23 positive cases were reported in the state and there are 113 active cases.

Delhi's COVID-19 positivity rate on Monday jumped to 7.72 per cent from 4.21 per cent on Sunday.

