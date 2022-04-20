Delhi: Omicron found in 97 pc samples taken from deceased patients from Jan to March

Ninety-seven percent of the samples taken from those who died of Covid in Delhi from January to March had the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to government data.

Genome sequencing of 578 samples collected from the deceased showed that 560 of them had the Omicron variant.

The remaining 18 (three percent) had other variants of COVID-19, including Delta, which fuelled the ferocious second wave of infections in April and May last year, and sublineages.

Overall, the Omicron variant was found in all the 504 samples analyzed at genome sequencing laboratories in the capital in March.

The third wave of infections driven by the Omicron variant saw lesser hospitalizations and severe cases in the national capital and government data showed the virus isn't the primary reason for most fatalities.

A maximum of 2,784 (17.96 percent) of the 15,505 COVID-19 beds in hospitals were occupied on January 17. During the second wave, 20,117 (92 percent) of the 21,839 beds were occupied on May 6.

Delhi is once again seeing a spurt in the number of infections, with experts attributing it to a large number of people not following Covid-appropriate behavior, including the mask mandate. Given the spike in cases, the Delhi government on Wednesday made the wearing of masks mandatory in public places and imposed a fine of Rs 500 on violators.

Officials said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its meeting, also decided not to shut schools but chose to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure in consultation with experts.

Delhi has also started genome sequencing of samples of all Covid infected people in the capital to ascertain if a new variant, such as the XE variant, has spread in the city.

