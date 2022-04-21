COVID-19: Almost 93% of people in T'gana developed anti-bodies, says health official

A senior health official in Telangana on Thursday urged citizens to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour in view of a rise in cases in some States, even as he discounted the possibility of a fourth wave in the State where about 93 per cent of the people have developed anti-bodies.

Citing the sero-survey conducted recently by the city-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao said the sero-positivity rate was found to be 92.9 per cent among the general population in the State.

The sero-positivity rate was 93.1 per cent among healthcare workers. It was over 97 per cent in Hyderabad.

Rao said R-value in the State is less than 0.5 per cent. R-value indicates the number of people an infected person can spread the disease to. The positivity rate in the State is 0.14 per cent.

The health official said BA 2 variant is prevalent in the State and the country.

Rao said the SARS-Cov2 pandemic is likely to reach endemic stage by this year-end.

“But, we have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and take vaccination. Only by that, can we control any new variants or waves,” Rao said.

Observing that the marriage season is arriving in the State in the next couple of months, he said people should wear masks and take vaccines, if not already taken, though no fresh restrictions may be required.

Citing the positivity rate, R-value and the low number of daily cases being reported, he said the COVID-19 situation is under control in the State. But, there is need for caution, he said.

Replying to a query, he said the mask rule entailing a fine is still in force in Telangana.

Rao also said Telangana may not see a fourth wave but there could a “little” rise in cases . The State government is geared up to deal with any emerging situation.

Talking about the ongoing heat wave, the health official urged people to avoid going out, if possible, between noon and 4 PM and take other precautions to avoid sunstroke. The government hospitals have been equipped to treat sunstroke.

Most of the districts are witnessing above 40 degrees C temperatures coupled with humidity.

Though some deaths due to heat condititons are reported, it is taken care of by the State disaster management department, he said.

