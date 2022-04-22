Fortis Escorts in Delhi's Okhla launches hepatology clinic

Fortis Escorts in Delhi's Okhla has launched a state-of-the-art hepatology clinic in view of a significant rise in liver-related ailments in the last few years, the hospital said.

The clinic was inaugurated on Wednesday.

In a press statement, the hospital said liver-related ailments have significantly increased in India in the last few years, particularly amid COVID-19.

