Nearly 150 Punjab cops including DGP get booster shot of Covid vaccine

Chandigarh, Apr 22 PTI Punjab Director General of Police DGP V K Bhawra was among 149 police personnel who were administered the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp here on Friday.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-04-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 21:12 IST
Chandigarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) V K Bhawra was among 149 police personnel who were administered the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a special camp here on Friday. Two additional DGPs -- Arpit Shukla and Sharad Satya Chauhan -- and assistant inspector general Sukhwant Singh Gill also got the booster jab.

The Punjab police in association with the health department has been organising special camps for administering COVID-19 vaccination booster dose for its personnel at a dispensary at the Punjab police headquarters here.

This was the third such camp organised here. A total of 363 police personnel have got the booster dose, according to an official release.

DGP Bhawra said keeping the health of the police personnel a top priority, the welfare wing of Punjab Police keeps organising such camps.

