Left Menu

40 covid cases in Bengal, 34 recover

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 00:25 IST
40 covid cases in Bengal, 34 recover
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal logged 40 coronavirus cases on Friday while 34 persons recovered from the infection, a state health department bulletin said.

The cumulative Covid caseload has gone went upto 20,17,940, while 19,96,489 people have recovered from the contagion so far, the bulletin said.

The number of fresh COVID-19 positive cases was 26 on Thursday.

With no fresh fatality recorded like in the past several days, the overall toll in the disease remained at 21,200, it said.

The recovery rate was 98.94 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state as on Friday was 251, including 29 at the hospitals, the bulletin said. In the past 24 hours 10,155 samples were tested taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,49,76,149, it said.

The positivity rate was 0.39 per cent, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
3
Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

Can we improve on a once-in-a-century TB vaccine?

 Australia
4
Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

Rallis India stock tumbles nearly 10 pc after Q4 earnings

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022