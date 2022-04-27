Left Menu

No COVID-19 death in Odisha in a week

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:22 IST
No COVID-19 death in Odisha in a week
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last one week, as per the state health department.

The state registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, it said on Wednesday.

There are 80 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Seventeen districts of the state have no COVID-19 patients. The new cases were detected after testing 20,274 samples.

So far, 9,124 people have died in the state and 12,88,017 cases have been reported.

Ten more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the health department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022