PM Modi, Ratan Tata inaugurate 7 state-of-the-art cancer hospitals in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with industrialist Ratan Tata on Thursday inaugurated seven state-of-the-art cancer hospitals and laid the foundation stone for seven new cancer hospitals. "Today, 7 new cancer hospitals have been inaugurated in Assam. There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now. I have been told 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for your service in a few months," PM Modi said.

Speaking at the event in Dibrugarh, the Prime Minister said that his government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness and cleanliness. "Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health... our govt has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country," he said.

Ratan Tata, who was also present at the event, said, "I dedicate my last years to health. Make Assam a state that recognizes and is recognized by all." Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude to Ratan Tata and the Government of India for their contribution saying that the largest cancer care treatment will benefit Assam as well as South East Asia.

"Largest cancer care treatment to benefit Assam as well as South East Asia... This is a huge achievement for us. I am grateful to Ratan Tata, GoI for their contribution," he said. Assam Cancer Care Foundation, a joint venture of the Government of Assam and Tata Trusts, is executing a project to build South Asia's largest affordable cancer care network with 17 Cancer care hospitals spread across the state.

Under Phase 1 of the project, out of 10 hospitals, the construction of seven hospitals have been completed while three hospitals are at various level of construction. Phase 2 of the project will witness the construction of seven new cancer hospitals. The Prime Minister, today at Dibrugarh, dedicated to the nation, seven cancer hospitals completed under phase 1 of the project. These cancer hospitals are built at Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Darrang, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, and Jorhat.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of seven new cancer hospitals at Dhubri, Nalbari, Goalpara, Nagaon, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Golaghat to be constructed under phase 2 of the project. (ANI)

