Left Menu

Gujarat records 14 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:15 IST
Gujarat records 14 COVID-19 cases, no deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat recorded 14 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said in a release on Thursday evening.

It took the caseload in the state to 12,24,305, while death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Twenty persons recovered during this period, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,13,263.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 99.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 12,24,305, New cases 14, Death toll 10,943, Discharged 12,13,263, Active cases 99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022