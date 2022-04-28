Gujarat records 14 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Gujarat recorded 14 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours but no pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said in a release on Thursday evening.

It took the caseload in the state to 12,24,305, while death toll remained unchanged at 10,943.

Twenty persons recovered during this period, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,13,263.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 99.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 12,24,305, New cases 14, Death toll 10,943, Discharged 12,13,263, Active cases 99.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)