Scientists and health officials by this summer should have a better sense of what type of COVID-19 booster will be needed to deal with the next phase of the pandemic and when it should be administered, top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Friday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Beijing closed more businesses and residential compounds, while a top decision-making body of China's ruling Communist Party said the country would take steps to support the economy amid growing COVID-19 and Ukraine conflict risks. * Beijing's zero-COVID strategy has had dire consequences for the millions of Chinese living abroad, most of whom have been unable to see family and friends at home for two years even as the rest of the world eases travel restrictions.

* Hong Kong will shorten mandatory hotel quarantine for passenger flight crews to three days from seven, while cargo crews will be exempt, modest steps at unwinding coronavirus curbs that have turned the city into one of the world's most isolated places. EUROPE

* Russia's total number of COVID-related deaths has exceeded 803,000 since the start of the pandemic in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed. AMERICAS

* White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tested positive for COVID-19, as journalists and politicians in Washington were set to kick off a weekend of events around the annual White House Correspondents Association dinner. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID wave earlier than expected after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days, health officials and scientists said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna plans to build an mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility in Quebec province as part of the COVID-19 vaccine maker's 10-year partnership with the Canadian government. The country is reviewing a request from the drugmaker to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for pediatric use in children aged 6 months to 5 years. * An advisory panel of experts to the U.S. drug regulator will meet in June to review requests from Pfizer and Moderna for use of their COVID-19 vaccines in young children.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * China's oil demand is expected to stay weak heading into May as COVID-19 lockdowns across the country curtail travel plans during the Labour Day holiday season, analysts and traders said.

* Spain slashed its economic growth outlook for this year, reflecting concerns that the fallout from the Ukraine war will cut short a global rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. * Italy's economy shrank by 0.2% in the first quarter from the previous three months, with activity hit by the coronavirus, high commodity prices and the war in Ukraine.

