When Can You Hear a Baby's Heartbeat?

This question, "when can I hear my baby's heartbeat?" is probably one of the most Googled topics by pregnant couples! As you have ended up on this blog, you must be one of those. Right? Hearing the thump of your unborn baby's heartbeat is indeed one of the most special milestones you must be waiting for after finding out that you are pregnant!

When does Your Unborn Baby Have a Heartbeat?

By the 5th week of your pregnancy, the heart tube of a baby starts to beat, but you won't be able to hear it from outside. When you get the ultrasound for the first trimester of your pregnancy done (somewhere between the 6th and 9th week of your pregnancy), the sonographer or your medical practitioner will visualize your unborn baby. They will have a visual check on whether your baby's heart is beating or not.

This ultrasound will confirm the estimated due date for you and let you know how many babies are there in your womb.

When Can You Hear Baby's Heartbeat?

You might hear your unborn baby's heartbeat for the first time around the 10th week of your pregnancy. So, it is recommended to get an ultrasound done during this time. However, this timing can vary a little from one pregnant lady to another.

Are you not able to hear your baby's heartbeat yet? Nothing to worry about! It means that your shy darling is playing peek-a-boo with you while hiding in one corner of your uterus, or your baby might be having his back in the outward direction. If either of these is the scenario with you, your doppler test won't be able to find the baby's heartbeat easily.

In this situation, your doctor will get the ultrasound done again at your next appointment to check whether everything is fine inside. Mostly, you will hear your unborn baby's heartbeat then.

When Can You Hear Your Baby's Heartbeat with Doppler?

Most pregnant ladies can hear their unborn baby's heartbeat with a doppler test during the 12th-week of their pregnancy. But as it is mentioned above, you can listen to it as early as the 10th week of your pregnancy. Your doctor or midwife can find out your baby's heartbeat using a handheld ultrasound device during that time. They will place the widget on your belly to increase the decibel of the pitter-patter sound of your baby's heart.

You need to remember here that the FDA has warned against using fetal dopplers at home unless you are under the supervision of a medical professional.

When Can You Hear Baby's Heartbeat with a Stethoscope?

You have to wait a bit if you want to hear your baby's heartbeat with your doctor's stethoscope. When you are in the 20th week of your pregnancy, you will be able to listen to your baby's heartbeat with a stethoscope. It is approximately 8 to 10 weeks after it can be detected by doppler.

The Bottom Line

The moment when you can first hear your unborn baby's heartbeat is simply surreal! Hopefully, this blog has helped you determine exactly when you and your partner will have this special moment.

