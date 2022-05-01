Left Menu

Rajasthan leading state in implementing universal health coverage: CM Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-05-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 22:13 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that Rajasthan has become a leading state in the country in implementing universal health coverage.

He said the state government has launched ambitious schemes like Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana and Mukhyamantri Nishulk Nirogi Rajasthan to provide better health services and give reprieve to people from the high cost of treatment.

With over 1.34 crore families in the state being linked with the Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana, costly treatment for kidney, heart, liver, bone marrow ailment are now being provided for free, he said.

After inaugurating a free heart camp organised by Shri Satya Sai Heart Hospital, Gehlot said free surgery for 314 children and other people with cardiac diseases was done according to an MoU with the hospital.

The chief minister also said that social security is the right of every needy person and the state government is committed to providing it to everyone eligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

