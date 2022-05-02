Left Menu

Odisha logs two more COVID-19 deaths after gap of 11 days

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 02-05-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 18:41 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 death toll rose to 9,126 on Monday as two more persons succumbed to the disease after a gap of 11 days, a health department bulletin said.

The previous coronavirus death was reported on April 20.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities so far, the bulletin said.

The tally climbed to 12,88,068 with 11 new coronavirus infections, the health department said.

The state now has 87 active cases, while 12,78,802 patients have recovered from the disease, including seven on Sunday, the bulletin said.

The state conducted 16,424 sample tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

