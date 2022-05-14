Left Menu

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 04:33 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.

She will not be in Parliament this week for the government's Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the coming Budget on Thursday.

"Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage", the statement added.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

