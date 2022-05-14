New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 14-05-2022 04:33 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 04:33 IST
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tested positive for COVID-19 with moderate symptoms, her office said in a statement on Saturday.
She will not be in Parliament this week for the government's Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the coming Budget on Thursday.
"Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage", the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- New Zealand
- Jacinda Ardern
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourist hub Bahamas sees spike in migrant smuggling by boat to the United States
Tourist hub Bahamas sees spike in migrant smuggling by boat to the United States
United States' Pelosi meets Ukraine president in Kyiv
Ukraine president says he met United States' Pelosi in Kyiv
Fiji court rules United States can seize Russian superyacht