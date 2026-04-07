In a historic year for sports, the FIFA World Cup will occur in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, while a Thai golfer named Fifa Laopakdee will make his major championship debut at the Masters.

Laopakdee, who was named after the world soccer's governing body thanks to his father's passion for soccer, will see his name listed on the prestigious Augusta National tee sheet. His father, a soccer enthusiast, had chosen between names from major soccer events, ultimately deciding on Fifa over Uefa.

Laopakdee's entry into the Masters was secured by his victory in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai last October. His win marked a milestone as he became the first Thai player to clinch the title, which also granted him a spot in both the Masters and British Open. At Augusta, he received a warm welcome with a locker placed between those of Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau, cementing his place in golfing history.