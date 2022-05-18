Left Menu

Beijing city reports 49 new local COVID cases

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 13:58 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Beijing reported 49 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Wednesday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 45 were found in controlled areas and four during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has reported 1,218 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

