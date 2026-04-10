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UDF's Projected Clean Sweep: Satheesan's Confident Outlook

Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan expressed confidence in a massive win for the UDF in Kerala, asserting a clean sweep in five districts. He dismissed speculation about the NDA opening its account, attributing UDF's potential success to anti-incumbency sentiment and increased social backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:24 IST
UDF's Projected Clean Sweep: Satheesan's Confident Outlook
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Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan, on Friday, voiced confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) potential landslide victory in Kerala's recent assembly elections. He predicted a clean sweep in five districts, attributing this success to strategic efforts and support from minority and marginalized communities.

Discussing post-election prospects, Satheesan highlighted the UDF's achievements over the past five years, emphasizing renewed support from those who distanced themselves in 2005. He credited this backing, along with growing dissatisfaction with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule, as pivotal to the UDF's anticipated triumph.

Satheesan dismissed concerns about the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) gaining a foothold in Kerala, stressing that current conditions don't suggest an opening for the BJP-led front. He criticized the LDF's use of state resources for campaign purposes, alleging that the strategy has turned voters away.

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