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Xi Jinping Denounces Taiwan Independence amid Peace Mission by KMT Leader

In a meeting with Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed China's intolerance towards Taiwan's independence, labeling it as the primary disruptor of peace in the Taiwan Strait. Meanwhile, Taiwan urges China to engage with its democratically elected government amid ongoing military tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:27 IST
Xi Jinping Denounces Taiwan Independence amid Peace Mission by KMT Leader
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China's President Xi Jinping has declared that Taiwan's quest for independence is the primary threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait. During a meeting with Cheng Li-wun, chairwoman of Taiwan's primary opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), Xi emphasized the importance of promoting reunification.

This meeting, held at the Great Hall of the People, focused on reducing tensions heightened by Beijing's military activities around Taiwan. Xi conveyed that both sides of the strait represent 'one China' and any efforts towards independence would be intolerable.

As Taiwan calls for diplomatic engagement, its ruling Democratic Progressive Party criticizes the KMT for stalling defense budget approvals, suggesting potential political motives behind Cheng's visit to China.

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