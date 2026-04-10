SC expresses shock over harrowing case of rape and murder of 4-year-old girl in Ghaziabad, summons police commissioner.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
SC expresses shock over harrowing case of rape and murder of 4-year-old girl in Ghaziabad, summons police commissioner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC judge Justice Yashwant Varma, facing impeachment proceedings, resigns: Sources.
Justice Over Freedom: Juvenile Bail Denied in Fatal SUV Crash
U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL Anticompetitive Practices
Revolutionizing Justice: Digital Transformation in Judiciary
U.S. Justice Department Probes NFL for Anticompetitive Practices