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Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Bold Vision for West Bengal

Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata to release BJP's election manifesto for West Bengal polls and campaign. Welcomed by party leaders, he will unveil the 'Sankalp Patra'. His agenda includes a public meeting in Debra and a roadshow in Kharagpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:24 IST
Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Bold Vision for West Bengal
Amit Shah
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Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, landed in Kolkata on Friday to launch the BJP's election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly elections and promote the party's vision.

Upon his arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Shah was greeted by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Shah's schedule features releasing the party's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, addressing a public rally in Debra, and participating in a roadshow in Kharagpur later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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