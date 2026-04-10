Amit Shah Unveils BJP's Bold Vision for West Bengal

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, landed in Kolkata on Friday to launch the BJP's election manifesto for the West Bengal assembly elections and promote the party's vision.

Upon his arrival at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Shah was greeted by BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari, and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Shah's schedule features releasing the party's 'Sankalp Patra' in Kolkata, addressing a public rally in Debra, and participating in a roadshow in Kharagpur later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)