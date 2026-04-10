Cross-Border Merger Talks in AI: Cohere and Aleph Alpha

Canadian artificial intelligence firm Cohere and Germany's Aleph Alpha are reportedly exploring a merger, according to sources cited by Handelsblatt late Thursday. The German government is keen on supporting the potential deal, viewing it as an opportunity to foster technological collaboration.

The entities' merger ambitions are bolstered by Berlin's willingness to become a significant customer of the new enterprise. This anticipated partnership aims to bolster the digital public-sector services within Germany, highlighting a commitment to integrating advanced AI solutions into governmental operations.

This development underscores a strategic vision to amalgamate AI capabilities across borders, enhancing technological synergies while catering to the growing need for sophisticated digital infrastructure in the public domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)