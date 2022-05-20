N.Korea reports 263,370 more people with fever symptoms amid COVID outbreak -KCNA
Reuters | Pyongyang | Updated: 20-05-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 02:50 IST
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korea reported 263,370 more people with fever symptoms, and two more deaths as the country battles its first confirmed outbreak of COVID-19, the North's official KCNA said on Friday.
It did not report how many of those cases had tested positive for the coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- KCNA
- North
- North Korea
Advertisement