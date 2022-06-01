Active COVID-19 cases rise to 18,386

With 2,745 new coronavirus infections being recorded in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,31,60,832, while the active cases increased to 18,386, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,636 with six fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 503 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 percent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.63 percent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,17,810, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 percent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 193.57 crores. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4 and three crores on June 23 last year.

The six new fatalities include two from Kerala and one each from Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 5,24,636 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,47,860 from Maharashtra, 69,742 from Kerala, 40,107 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,210 from Delhi, 23,520 from Uttar Pradesh, and 21,204 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

