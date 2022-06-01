Left Menu

Wheat can't be 'weapon of war', Pope says in urging lifting of Ukraine block

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:59 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Wednesday appealed to authorities to lift the block on wheat exports from Ukraine, saying the grain cannot be used as a "weapon of war".

Speaking to his general audience of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square, he said the block should be lifted because many millions of people depend on wheat from Ukraine, particularly in the world's poorest countries.

