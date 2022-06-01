Left Menu

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 COVID-19 cases

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said.With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37.Barring a few days, the slum-dominated area had reported zero COVID-19 cases in the first half of May. However, the daily infections went up steadily after May 15.Dharavis overall tally of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic stands at 8,707, the official said, adding that 8,252 patients have recovered so far and 419 died.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:01 IST
Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai logs 10 COVID-19 cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dharavi slum colony in Mumbai reported 10 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

With the addition of new infections, the tally of active cases in Dharavi has jumped to 37.

Barring a few days, the slum-dominated area had reported zero COVID-19 cases in the first half of May. However, the daily infections went up steadily after May 15.

Dharavi's overall tally of COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic stands at 8,707, the official said, adding that 8,252 patients have recovered so far and 419 died. The G-North ward that houses Dharavi has a total of 93 active cases as of now, including 26 from Dadar and 30 from Mahim. Since the beginning of May, the COVID-19 cases in Mumbai have been steadily going up. The number of new cases reported on Tuesday crossed the 500-mark for the first time after February 6.

Earlier in the day, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed civic officials to ramp up coronavirus testing immediately on a war-footing and keep the staff of jumbo field hospitals on alert in the wake of a ''tremendous'' rise in fresh COVID-19 cases in the city over the past few weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022