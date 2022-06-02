Moderna, EU push back COVID vaccine deliveries by several months
Moderna Inc will delay its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union by several months under an agreement announced on Thursday. The U.S.-based vaccine maker will postpone the delivery of some doses initially planned for the second quarter of 2022 to later in the year, the European Commission said in a statement.
- Country:
- United States
Moderna Inc will delay its COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to the European Union by several months under an agreement announced on Thursday.
The U.S.-based vaccine maker will postpone the delivery of some doses initially planned for the second quarter of 2022 to later in the year, the European Commission said in a statement. This is the bloc's second agreement with vaccine manufacturers to optimise supply as it gears up for a potential booster campaign in the fall.
In May, Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE also agreed to push back COVID vaccine deliveries by three months. The European Commission plans to finalize more such agreements in the near future, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Andaman and Nicobar Islands become COVID-free again
COVID-wracked N.Korea may greet Biden with a missile test
N.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immaturity' in response to COVID outbreak
WRAPUP 1-'Huge' pressure as Shanghai remains COVID-free and end to lockdown looms
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more