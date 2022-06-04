India approves Biological E. COVID shot as a booster
India has approved Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as the first mix-and-match booster dose in the country, the company said on Saturday.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the nod for the Corbevax vaccine to be administered as a booster shot to people age 18 years and over who have already received two doses of either AstraZeneca Plc's Covishield or Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
