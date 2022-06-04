Left Menu

MP govt issues chickenpox advisory after detection of 31 cases in 7 districts

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:23 IST
MP govt issues chickenpox advisory after detection of 31 cases in 7 districts
The Madhya Pradesh Health Department on Saturday issued an advisory after 31 chickenpox cases were detected in seven districts in the state, an official said.

The chief medical and health officers of all districts have been directed to take action as per the advisory issued regarding the prevention and treatment of chickenpox, said Health Commissioner and Secretary (Health) Dr Sudam Khade.

''A total of 31 cases of fever with rashes has been registered in the last one month in Chhatarpur, Chhindwara, Datia, Neemuch, Bhopal, Dhar and Khandwa districts. A presumptive diagnosis of chickenpox has come up in the clinical examination of these cases,'' Khade said.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease and can infect children, pregnant women and adolescents, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

