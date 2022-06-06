FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Around 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 911 confirmed or suspected cases mostly in Europe.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order: ASIA-PACIFIC

* AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed six cases as of June 3. EUROPE

* AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22. * BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 17 by June 5.

* CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of June 2. * DENMARK confirmed its first case on May 23 and a total of three as of June 3.

* FINLAND reported its first case on May 27, second on June 2. * FRANCE had confirmed 51 cases by June 2.

* GERMANY reported its first case on May 20 and a total of 65 by June 3. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31. * IRELAND had confirmed a total of six cases as of June 2, after confirming its first on May 28.

* ITALY had detected 20 cases as of June 1, since its first on May 19, and suspected one more. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3.

* MALTA reported one case on June 2. * The NETHERLANDS, which reported a first case there on May 20, had confirmed 40 as of June 2.

* NORWAY reported its first case on May 31. * PORTUGAL confirmed 10 new cases on June 6, bringing its total to 153.

* SLOVENIA has reported a total of six cases since its first one on May 24. * SPAIN confirmed 30 new cases on June 3, bringing the total to 186.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of five by June 2. * SWITZERLAND has confirmed a total of eight cases as of June 3, with its first reported on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had confirmed 225 cases as of June 2, including 214 cases in England, eight in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported two cases as of June 2, with its first on May 21. * MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported eight cases by June 2, after confirming its first on May 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had confirmed two cases as of June 2. * CANADA had confirmed 80 infections as of June 5.

* MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 25 cases in 11 states by June 2.

Sources: World Health Organization data, Reuters reporting, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Andrey Sychev, Louise Rasmussen and Alizee Degorce in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi, Mark Potter and Bill Berkrot)

