Widening Conflict: Israel Strikes Hezbollah Amid Regional Tensions

Israel launched airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Beirut and Lebanon following projectile fire from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, signaling an escalation in West Asian tensions. The strikes, described as responses to Hezbollah's aggression, highlight the military readiness for a multi-front conflict under Operation 'Roaring Lion'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:29 IST
Representative Image (Photo/X@IAFsite). Image Credit: ANI
  • Israel

On Monday, the conflict in West Asia escalated as Israel targeted Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon. The airstrikes came after projectiles were fired from Lebanese territory into northern Israel, prompting immediate military action by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

The IAF confirmed on X that it launched strikes against high-ranking Hezbollah members in Beirut, responding to the threat posed by the projectile attacks. In southern Lebanon, a central figure of the terrorist group was also targeted. The military reported unidentified projectile landings in Israel but noted that some areas did not trigger alarms due to set policies.

The Israeli military accused Hezbollah of escalating tensions and warned them of severe consequences. They stated that the group operates under the influence of Iran. The IDF's response comes as part of Operation 'Roaring Lion', readying troops for a potential multi-front conflict. This development follows the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, resulting in Iranian strikes across the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

