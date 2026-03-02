West Asia Turmoil: Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Military Strikes
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, explains his country's stance in the volatile West Asia due to military strikes on Iran. Azar emphasizes Israel's preventive actions against Iran's potential nuclear capabilities, while expressing hopes for a brighter future for the Iranian people amidst ongoing regional tensions.
In the midst of escalating tensions in West Asia, Israel has been aligning with various nations, including India, to address the region's volatility following recent military strikes on Iran. Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, confirmed ongoing communications with Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar regarding these developments.
Azar defended Israel's position, arguing that the strikes were necessary to prevent Iran from advancing its nuclear capabilities. He warned of the potential for Iran to become immune to future attacks, emphasizing the need for intervention to avoid a scenario similar to North Korea's nuclear stance.
Highlighting the ruthlessness of Iran's forces, Azar expressed hope for change, advocating for international support to empower Iranians to challenge their regime. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has signaled willingness to negotiate with Iran's leadership, as both nations grapple with the aftermath of the Israeli-U.S. joint military actions.
