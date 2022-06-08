Left Menu

15 new Covid cases in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 15:56 IST
15 new Covid cases in Odisha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha recorded 15 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, two more than the previous day, taking the tally to 12,88,545, the health department said.

The toll remained at 9,126 as there was no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to a bulletin.

There are 105 active COVID-19 cases and eight more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,79,261, the department said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.15 percent as the new infections were detected from 10,277 samples tested, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Chinese astronauts blast off to space station as construction enters high gear and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022