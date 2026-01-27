Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Courts Urged to Expedite Charge Framing

The Allahabad High Court emphasizes that trial courts in Uttar Pradesh should not delay charge framing in criminal cases merely because the accused has filed a revision petition or appeal. This directive aims to prevent unnecessary adjournments and ensure timely legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:45 IST
Uttar Pradesh Courts Urged to Expedite Charge Framing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to trial courts across Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing that charges in criminal cases should not be deferred simply because the accused has filed a revision petition or appeal. This move addresses a frequent occurrence, where trials are delayed in anticipation of decisions from higher courts.

Justice Chawan Prakash, in a recent ruling, underlined the courts' 'statutory duty' to proceed with framing charges once a plea for discharge is rejected, unless a specific stay order is granted by a superior court. This order comes in response to a petition by Avanish Chandra Srivastava, challenging the Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision to reject his discharge application in a 2004 cheating case.

The High Court observed a recurring pattern where courts postpone the framing of charges on the grounds of pending revision or writ petitions, despite the absence of stay orders. The judiciary clarified that filing a criminal revision or appeal does not equate to a stay on proceedings, and courts must fulfill their duty to frame charges unless a higher court directs otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026