Uttar Pradesh Courts Urged to Expedite Charge Framing

The Allahabad High Court has issued a directive to trial courts across Uttar Pradesh, emphasizing that charges in criminal cases should not be deferred simply because the accused has filed a revision petition or appeal. This move addresses a frequent occurrence, where trials are delayed in anticipation of decisions from higher courts.

Justice Chawan Prakash, in a recent ruling, underlined the courts' 'statutory duty' to proceed with framing charges once a plea for discharge is rejected, unless a specific stay order is granted by a superior court. This order comes in response to a petition by Avanish Chandra Srivastava, challenging the Chief Judicial Magistrate's decision to reject his discharge application in a 2004 cheating case.

The High Court observed a recurring pattern where courts postpone the framing of charges on the grounds of pending revision or writ petitions, despite the absence of stay orders. The judiciary clarified that filing a criminal revision or appeal does not equate to a stay on proceedings, and courts must fulfill their duty to frame charges unless a higher court directs otherwise.

(With inputs from agencies.)