Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership

India and the EU have finalized an FTA, marking India's 19th trade deal. The agreement aims to boost India's exports to the EU, mitigate US tariff impacts, and reduce reliance on China. It offers significant tariff reductions in key sectors and is expected to strengthen bilateral trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:44 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A New Era of Economic Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union (EU) have officially concluded negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), marking a significant milestone as India's 19th trade pact. The FTA is expected to significantly boost India's exports to the 27-nation bloc, facilitating a diversified range of Indian shipments.

Since 2014, India has finalized seven similar trade agreements with countries including Mauritius, Australia, and the UAE. The new FTA with the EU aims to mitigate the effects of high US tariffs on global trade, offering preferential access and immediate duty eliminations across various Indian export sectors such as textiles and electronics. This agreement predominantly focuses on reducing dependency on China while enhancing bilateral trade volumes.

Bilateral trade between India and the EU stood at USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25, highlighting the EU's significance as India's largest goods trading partner. The deal is projected to open up the EU market for Indian agricultural products and processed foods, while the EU will gain enhanced access to India's rapidly growing market. This renewed partnership heralds a promising era of cooperation, underscored by plans for sustained economic growth and integration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026