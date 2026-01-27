Barcelona's Crucial Champions League Showdown: Flick's Determination for Success

Barcelona, under the guidance of coach Hansi Flick, is seeking a decisive victory against Copenhagen on Wednesday to guarantee an automatic entry into the Champions League's top eight.

Sitting ninth and tied with several teams, including Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona faces a do-or-die situation in the final round of the league phase. Flick emphasizes the team's self-reliance and confidence, drawing from its recent form of 13 wins in 14 matches.

Despite challenges like injuries to key players Pedri and Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona remains optimistic. The match will pose a significant test, with Copenhagen still in contention for a top-24 finish and looking to make Danish history with 50 European wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)