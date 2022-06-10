Left Menu

Russia's official toll of COVID-related deaths stands at 812,000

Rosstat said 11,583 people had died of COVID-19 or related causes in April, down from 35,887 in March. Russia recorded more than 986,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and April 2022, compared to the average mortality in 2015-2019.

Russia has registered a total of 812,127 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in Russia in April 2020, Reuters calculations based on new data from the Rosstat state statistics service showed on Friday. Rosstat said 11,583 people had died of COVID-19 or related causes in April, down from 35,887 in March.

Russia recorded more than 986,000 excess deaths between April 2020 and April 2022, compared to the average mortality in 2015-2019. This number decreased in April, because about 7,000 fewer people than average died in that month.

Some epidemiologists say that calculating excess deaths is the best way to assess the true impact of a pandemic.

