Maha: Nashik logs 17 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 82

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-06-2022 17:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 17:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of 17 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district reached 4,76,215 on Saturday, an official said.

Six patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,234, while the toll stood at 8899, as no new casualties were reported, he said.

With this, the district is now left with 82 active cases, the officials said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,72,921 were from Nashik city, 1,77,137 from other parts of the district, 13,893 from Malegaon and 8,348 from outside the district, it was stated.

