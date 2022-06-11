Delhi records 795 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

As many as 795 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in Delhi in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government health bulletin on Saturday. According to the health bulletin, there have been 556 recoveries and zero COVID-19 deaths in the national capital in the past 24 hours.

As per the latest data, currently, 2,247 COVID-19 cases are still active in the city, with which its case fatality rate stood at 4.11 per cent. The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state are 19,12,063. While cumulative recovered patients stood at 18,83,598. The cumulative number of deaths stood at 26,218. The Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, the country is witnessing an upward surge in COVID infections, the daily infection tally surpassed the 8,000 mark on Saturday. India reported 8,329 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, which is 745 more infections than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With this surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 40,370, constituting 0.09 per cent of the country's total positive cases. With 3,44,994 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was observed to be 2.41 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 1.75 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)