India records 8582 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
As many as 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
As many as 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.
The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.71 per cent with 3,16,179 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 2.02 per cent. 4,435 patients have recovered from COVID infection in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also informed that 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 195.07 cr vaccine doses have been administered across India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
Earlier on Saturday, a total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757. (ANI)
