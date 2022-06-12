Left Menu

India records 8582 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

As many as 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 11:06 IST
India records 8582 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 8,582 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. As the infections surge, the active COVID caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.71 per cent with 3,16,179 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 2.02 per cent. 4,435 patients have recovered from COVID infection in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also informed that 3,16,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. So far, 195.07 cr vaccine doses have been administered across India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 5,24,757. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022