Goa reports 44 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death; active tally at 475

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 22:41 IST
Goa on Monday reported 44 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking its overall tally to 2,46,508, while one more patient succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 3,833, said a health department bulletin.

As many as 41 patients recovered from the disease during the day, taking their cumulative count to 2,42,200, it said.

The state now has 475 active cases, an official said.

A total of 854 new swab samples were examined for detection of COVID-19, taking their overall number in the state to 19,61,919, he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 2,46,508, new cases 44, death toll 3,833, discharged 2,42,200, active cases 475, total tests 19,61,919. PTI RPS RSY RSY

