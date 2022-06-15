Maha records 4,024 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent rise; two fatalities

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 4,024 new coronavirus cases, a 36 per cent rise over the previous day, and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

Wednesday's case count was the highest since February 12 when the state had recorded 4,359 cases.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 2,956 new cases and four fatalities.

The state's COVID-19 case tally rose to 79,15,418 and death toll reached 1,47,875. Four new cases of B.A.5 variant of coronavirus were also detected in the state, the official release said.

New B.A.5 cases were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Pune, and all four patients were in the age group of 19 to 36 years, the department said.

All four tested COVID-19 positive during May 26 to June 9, and their condition was stable, said the release.

Mumbai recorded 2,293 fresh coronavirus cases – highest since January 23 when the city recorded 2,250 cases – and one fatality. The other fatality was reported from neighbouring Thane city. The state's case fatality rate stands at 1.86 per cent. The active coronavirus caseload stands at 19,261 now. Nandurbar was the only district that did not report any active case.

As many as 3,028 patients recovered from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered patients to 77,52,304. The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.89 per cent. The health department said 45,106 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,14,28,221.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra: New cases: 4,024, New deaths: two, New Recoveries: 3,028, Active cases: 19,261, New tests: 45, 106.

