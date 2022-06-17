Aster DM Healthcare to invest Rs 500 cr to set up super-specialty hospital in Kerala

Aster DM Healthcare on Friday said it plans to invest over Rs 500 crore to set up a 550-bed super-specialty hospital at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala.

The hospital will have a capacity of 350 beds in the first phase and is expected to be operational by FY26, Aster DM Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

''The company's investment will be in the tune of (over) Rs 500 crore + for the entire project,'' it said adding the healthcare facility would have 5.76 lakh square feet built-up area, excluding the provision for 1 lakh square feet for multilevel car parking space.

This super-specialty facility will house several centers for clinical excellence that will cater to the functions of cardiac sciences, organ transplant, neurosciences, orthopaedics, oncology, urology and nephrology, gastro sciences, and woman and child wellness, the company said.

Besides, it will offer OPD, IPD, ICU, including high dependency units, NICU, PICU and transplant ICU, day-care support and 24 hours trauma and emergency response services.

Robotics and new generation systems would be introduced gradually, it added.

''Aster Capital at Thiruvananthapuram has been conceived as a comprehensive facility that will deliver primary to quaternary healthcare to the people of the region,'' the company's Founder Chairman and MD Azad Moopen said.

''This will increase our footprint not only in Kerala but across India with over 4,500 beds in the country. We hope that the Aster Capital Hospital will become a destination for the highest quality healthcare in the country attracting medical professionals and patients to the state from abroad providing facilities at par with global standards,'' he added.

In India, Aster DM Healthcare has a total of 15 hospitals, 11 clinics, 131 pharmacies and 114 labs with a large presence across five states – Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

