Serbia reports first case of monkeypox

Serbia has reported its first case of monkeypox, the country's institute of public health said on Friday.

In a statement, the institute said "the imported case" was "diagnostically recognised and treated".

Serbian health authorities have undertaken an epidemiological investigation of the case and "all measures of recording, testing, reporting and control of the further spread of the infection were carried out", it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)