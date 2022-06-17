Left Menu

Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 71, health ministry says

Cases of monkeypox in Italy have risen to 71, the director general of the country's health ministry Giovanni Rezza said on Friday. In its previous update on June 9, the Italian health ministry said it had detected 29 cases. More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,900, most of them in Europe.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 20:59 IST
Italy's monkeypox cases rise to 71, health ministry says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cases of monkeypox in Italy have risen to 71, the director general of the country's health ministry Giovanni Rezza said on Friday. In its previous update on June 9, the Italian health ministry said it had detected 29 cases.

More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,900, most of them in Europe. Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in West and Central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022