Left Menu

Gujarat logs 234 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,261

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:06 IST
Gujarat logs 234 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,261
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 234 fresh cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 12,27,399, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 159 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 12,15,192, while the toll stood at 10,946 as no new casualties were reported during the day, he said.

The state currently has 1,261 active cases, with six patients on ventilator support, the official said.

Of the latest cases, Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 130 infections, followed by Surat with 31, Vadodara 25 and Bhavnagar 13, among others, he said.

At least 11.08 crore people have received their COVID-19 vaccination doses in the state so far, of which 55,865 got vaccinated on Saturday, it was stated.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,27,399, new cases 234, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,15,192, active cases 1,261, people tested so far - figures not released.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022