Volunteers recognised in Minister of Health Volunteer Awards 2022

Volunteers from all over the country are being recognised in this year's Minister of Health Volunteer Awards, just announced at an event in Parliament's Grand Hall.

"These awards celebrate and recognise the thousands of dedicated health and disability sector volunteers who give many hours of their time to help other New Zealanders, going above-and-beyond for people in their communities," Health Minister Andrew Little said in presenting the awards this afternoon.

"This year we're recognising 15 teams and 16 individuals who are outstanding achievers across seven categories – healthcare service provider, community and non-governmental organisations, Māori health, Pacific health, youth volunteer, long service and, for the first time – COVID health volunteers.

"Whether it's providing practical support and friendship or sharing life skills and experience, health volunteers make life better for New Zealanders in many ways."

The Kaikohe Health Shuttle service was awarded overall Health Volunteer of the Year. The service makes sure people in the community can get to medical appointments and vaccinations.

"The team has just two drivers, but has been able to provide the service five days a week, and is on call the other days, even during lockdowns," Andrew Little said.

"That's real dedication to the community."

It is particularly encouraging to see so many young people volunteering, Andrew Little said.

"As well as helping people in our health system and in our communities, volunteering is good experience for those that offer their time. It's a chance to give back, build relationships, learn new skills and discover opportunities to pursue a career in health. Congratulations to all recipients of these awards, and thank you to everyone in the health service volunteer network," Andrew Little said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)