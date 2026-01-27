Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama at BAFTA Nominations: A Tight Race Unfolds

Paul Thomas Anderson's film tops BAFTA nominations with 14 nods, while Coogler's 'Sinners' follows closely with 13. Key contenders for leading roles include Jessie Buckley, DiCaprio, and Chalamet. The awards, due to be announced on February 22, often hint at potential Oscar winners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:38 IST
High-Stakes Drama at BAFTA Nominations: A Tight Race Unfolds
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The race for this year's British Academy Film Awards is heating up as Paul Thomas Anderson's action-packed 'One Battle After Another' leads the nomination list with 14 nods. This includes recognition for performances by five of its main cast members.

Close on its heels is Ryan Coogler's blues-infused vampire film 'Sinners', securing 13 nominations. Meanwhile, Chloé Zhao's 'Hamnet' and Josh Safdie's 'Marty Supreme' each garnered 11 nominations, contributing to a highly competitive field for these prestigious awards.

Notably, the leading actor race sees performances such as Robert Aramayo's portrayal of a man with Tourette's in 'I Swear', Leonardo DiCaprio's role in 'One Battle After Another', and Jessie Buckley's part in 'Hamnet' gathering significant attention. The BAFTA Film Awards, set to take place in London on February 22, will provide a glimpse into potential outcomes at the upcoming Oscars.

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026