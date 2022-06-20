Goa reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally rises to 761

Goa on Monday reported 78 new cases of COVID-19, taking its overall count to 2,47,229, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,833, the department said in a bulletin.

As many as 57 patients were discharged during the day, pushing up the count of recoveries to 2,42,635, an official said.

The state now has 761 active cases, he said.

At least 696 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, raising the number of tests carried out so far in the state to 19,69,312, the official said.

